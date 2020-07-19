A Scottish woman helped a put her paedophile husband behind bars by recognising his penis in the di*k pics sent to who he thought were 12-13-year-old girls but actually undercover agents. This case was solved after his wife was absolutely sure that penis in the pictures sent was her husband's who was sending these across online to an undercover group of people under the impression that he was sending them to little girls. Thes undercover people who wanted to catch this paedophile who is now a convicted criminal James Kemp having served 18 months snared to catch him. He has been put on the sex offenders list for 10 years for sending these explicit images of his genitals to a vigilante group he thought were children aged 12 and 13, says the Dail Star.

Child Protectors Scotland went to the paedophile's house in Glenrothes, Fife and his wife Hayley Dunn was shown the vile images. She in no time confirmed that it was her husband in the images recognising both his penis and watch.

Speaking to the Daily Record, the mum-of-two said that he "fooled me, my dad, and my eldest daughter". Describing the moment from the past when the Child Protectors Scotland group had confronted her husband, Hayley said: "Straight away, I wanted to see the proof and I told them to come in. That was it, my world just went ‘bang’.

"They showed me it and I said it was 1,000,000% him. There were pictures of him with his hand down his joggers, that I bought for him, and he pulled them down. "You could see his wristband and his watch. I identified everything, even his bits." She further said to said to DR: "We’d never had sex and I always thought it was because he was being overcareful because I’m that sore. But no, it’s because he’s interested in young girls. But I’d seen him come out of the shower so I knew what it looked like.”

