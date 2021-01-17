Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp—you must have been hearing about these apps a lot lately. All thanks to WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy that sparked global criticisms with some users switching their choice of online messaging apps. Many people downloaded Signal and Telegram reportedly, which led WhatsApp sharing FAQs and more in a bid to assure users that there won’t be any breaching of privacy. While the fear continues, Signal users were facing technical glitch. The cross-platform messaging app faced a global outage on Friday, January 15, just days after it was downloaded by millions of new users. After facing technical difficulties for over a day, Signal is back. The messaging service took to Twitter informing users that it has restored operations and thanked people around the world for their ‘patience’ during this time.

Users across the world reported that they were unable to send messages on both mobile and desktop applications. The company posted on Twitter that it was experiencing technical difficulties and was “working hard to restore service as quickly as possible.” The app has seen a considerable interest from new users, since rival WhatsApp unveiled its new privacy terms. Following a day and a half of difficulties, the messaging service is now back. Both its Twitter and status dashboard indicate things are back to normal. Users can now enjoy more private and secure communications. How to Download Stickers on Signal App? Know Steps to Get WhatsApp-Like Animated Emojis on Latest Messaging App.

“Signal is back! Like an underdog going through a training montage, we’ve learned a lot since yesterday — and we did it together. Thanks to the millions of new Signal users around the world for your patience. Your capacity for understanding inspired us while we expanded capacity,” tweeted Signal.

Here's the Tweet:

Signal is back! Like an underdog going through a training montage, we’ve learned a lot since yesterday — and we did it together. Thanks to the millions of new Signal users around the world for your patience. Your capacity for understanding inspired us while we expanded capacity. pic.twitter.com/cRNV8kVtdF — Signal (@signalapp) January 17, 2021

People Are Happy!

You did it! Thanks a lot. pic.twitter.com/wlnC4gEjsj — Iduvina 🐕 (@iduvina) January 17, 2021

Some Wants Stickers on Signal!

Wonderful. Now give me these icons. I can't live without them! pic.twitter.com/Ckmos55HeP — AlfredoBenni (@AlfredoBenni) January 17, 2021

'We Are in This Together'

Congrats!! We are in this together! Bye WhatsApp — oasisjosh  (@oasisjosh) January 17, 2021

The popularity of the Signal messaging service has been exploding in the last few weeks due to concerns surrounding on privacy on Facebook-owned WhatsApp. The cross-platform messaging app is privacy-centric, and it is available on Android, iOS, and desktop (including Windows, macOS, and Linux) that offers secure and encrypted communication.

