California, January 16: Signal messaging app, which became a major hit among users, on Friday faced a global outage. Users across the world expressed disappointment for not being able to send messages on both the mobile and desktop applications. The issue cropped up days after the cross-platform messaging app was downloaded by millions of new users. Taking to Twitter, the company posted that it was experiencing technical difficulties and was working hard to restore service as 'quickly as possible'.

"We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters. We appreciate your patience", the tweet read. It said the company is making progress towards getting the service back online. "Privacy is our top priority, but adding capacity is a close second right now", it added.
Disappointed by the functioning of the app, several users took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment as they were not able to send messages on the apps. Check the tweets below: 
Elon Musk says This:

Users Demand Quicker Roll-Back of Service: 

Another Disappointed Signal App User:

Signal App Like WhatsApp?

Some term it 'Vaguely Funded Free App'

Signal drew huge interest from new users after its rival WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, unveiled its new privacy terms last week. The company said that it has been adding new servers and extra capacity at "a record pace" every single day this week nonstop. "...but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters. We appreciate your patience," the messaging app tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2021 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).