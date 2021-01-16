California, January 16: Signal messaging app, which became a major hit among users, on Friday faced a global outage. Users across the world expressed disappointment for not being able to send messages on both the mobile and desktop applications. The issue cropped up days after the cross-platform messaging app was downloaded by millions of new users. Taking to Twitter, the company posted that it was experiencing technical difficulties and was working hard to restore service as 'quickly as possible'.

"We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters. We appreciate your patience", the tweet read. It said the company is making progress towards getting the service back online. "Privacy is our top priority, but adding capacity is a close second right now", it added. Disappointed by the functioning of the app, several users took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment as they were not able to send messages on the apps. Check the tweets below: Elon Musk says This:

Your server-side code is doing too much — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2021

Hey dude I use this app to talk to my friends during a pandemic and now I’ve been cut off from them (while I’m majorly depressed) for an entire day - couldn’t you use your billion dollars to make your own app ??? Damn 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Nicola 🌼✨🐼 (@Nicola_Anne2019) January 16, 2021

Users Demand Quicker Roll-Back of Service:

if you guys are going to be in the big leagues gotta respond and act quicker :-( — Calvin (@JnglstTICAL) January 16, 2021

This shows, you’re not a great option to serve billions of users! Let big player, play their roles! Please don’t disturb! — Mohsen Irani (@MohsenIrani12) January 15, 2021

Another Disappointed Signal App User:

Nobody, literally NOBODY, has ever designed a system that can gain 40 million users within a matter of days and not have issues. Take ya time, we'll be here waiting @signalapp — Karl Davies (@FullStackFool) January 15, 2021

Signal App Like WhatsApp?

Please provide status feature in signal app as like WhatsApp — vinaysir100 (@vinaysir100) January 15, 2021

Some term it 'Vaguely Funded Free App'

Several contacts have appeared on Signal in the last two days. I'd prefer to pay for an independent service than some vaguely funded free app. — NB (@kyuupichan) January 15, 2021

Signal drew huge interest from new users after its rival WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, unveiled its new privacy terms last week. The company said that it has been adding new servers and extra capacity at "a record pace" every single day this week nonstop. "...but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters. We appreciate your patience," the messaging app tweeted.

