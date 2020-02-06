Snake Strikes Australian Reporter's Mic Multiple Times During Safety Video (Watch Video)

Reporter screams as snake strikes mike (Photo Credits: Associated Press YouTube)

Video of an Australian reporter screaming as a snake draped around her neck and shoulders while live reporting on camera. The reptile kept hitting her microphone much to her worry. Sarah Cawte said she was terrified while recording the report on snake safety. As the video went viral, internet users came up with varying reactions. While some thought it was funny others commented that it was scary. Meanwhile, the rest said that it was ironic how the person reporting on snake safety was herself scared. Pig Follows Journalist Live Reporting on Floods in Greece And Bites Him, Video Goes Viral.

Talking about it, Sarah told Today, "I was just there to shoot a couple of shots for this package about snake safety, which I was doing yesterday." Talking about the experience, she said, "It decided to take to my microphone. I was scared because my hand was so close to the microphone. It was very scary." Sarah added saying, "My cameraman and the snake handler just stood there, and they thought it was hilarious. It calmed down and I got the shot for my package and as soon as it was done I said to the snake handler, 'Get it off me' because I didn't want it on me any longer." Bird Lands on News Anchor's Head During Live Broadcast, Reminds us of These Videos Where News Presentators Remained Calm.

Reporter Screams as Snake Wraps Her Mic:

Multiple videos of reporters having a tough time on the field during reporting have gone viral on social media platforms. From dealing with an unruly crowd to animals chasing them and the weather being against them, journalists often face the worst of scenarios.