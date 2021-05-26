The Lunar Eclipse on May 26th is garnering universal awe and attention, it's only natural that folks around the world are quite curious about the next celestial event. Well, the good news is it's just around the corner. Space.com reports that the next solar eclipse will be on June 10, 2021. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon gets between Earth and the sun, and as a result, casts a shadow over Earth. A solar eclipse can only take place when the moon passes directly between the sun and Earth and its shadows fall upon Earth’s surface.

LIVE: When a supermoon meets a total lunar eclipse... The rare "Super Flower Blood Moon" eclipse adorns the skies in Sydney, Beijing, Manila and Tokyo https://t.co/gVMzCe5A69 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) May 26, 2021

Unlike the Lunar Eclipse, Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India. The first solar eclipse will occur only a few days after the lunar eclipse. It will be a partial solar eclipse. This will appear in parts of northern Greenland, the nearby Baffin Bay, eastern Hudson Bay and northeastern Russia will sit in the path of the "ring of fire." This eclipse is estimated to peak at 6:41 a.m.

In India, It will begin at 01:42 pm and will end at 06:41 pm in the country. The eclipse will also be visible in much of Asia, much of Europe, North Africa, West Africa, much of North America, the Arctic, and the Atlantic, the website time and date reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2021 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).