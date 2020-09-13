If one thing that we are all hooked on to these days it is the endless scrolling on social media. Be it a part of work or otherwise, we just love spending time jumping from one app to another. But is it us controlling the app or the apps controlling us? The evils of social media have been talked through research papers, studies and blogs but one that has attracted and stayed on with people is the latest documentary on Netflix 'The Social Dilemma'. The docu-drama format explores into the impact of social media on our daily lives. It shows how our minds and thoughts are eventually controlled by the apps in more than one ways. And those who have watched it cannot stop talking about it. Everyone is recommending the series to each other, back on social media itself. OTT Releases Of The Week: Disney+ Hotstar’s Hostages Season 2, ZEE5’s Tiki Taka, Netflix’s The Duchess and More to Watch in Second Week of September 2020.

The Social Dilemma is directed by Jeff Orlowski has experts or makers who worked into social media apps or technology in general. They talk about the problems of how these apps or the overall social media industry affects a person's mental health. It taps on to fake news, social media addiction, its consequences and the overall "information age" affecting the society in general. At a time when we live through all of this, it becomes perfectly relevant for today's time. People can totally relate to it or are mind-blown with what is shown in there. The Social Dilemma is creating a buzz online with people recommending it as a must-watch. Love Spending Time on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram? Study Suggest Social Media Use Linked to Depression, Loneliness.

Check Some Tweets About The Social Dilemma:

Farhan Akhtar Recommends Too

Whatever else you do today, please make time and watch ‘The Social Dilemma’ on Netflix. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 13, 2020

Mind Blowing

Have you watched “The social dilemma” on Netflix? Absolutely mind blowing! — Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga) September 12, 2020

Make it a Must Watch

It should be a requirement that people watch The Social Dilemma. pic.twitter.com/YrM07SmSyI — Alex Diaz (@D1987Alex) September 12, 2020

Technology Controls Us

Just finished watching "The Social Dilemma" on Netflix. A MUST WATCH. "Technology that connects us also controls us!" - The Social Dilemma — Prajwal (@iamsheerloocked) September 12, 2020

Informative Yet Scary

The Social Dilemma is the most important, informative, and terrifying documentary you'll see all year. It's on Netflix now. Watch it. pic.twitter.com/1eO9Dxab30 — André Segers (@AndreSegers) September 12, 2020

Favourite Quotes

“If you don’t pay product you are the product” The social dilemma — Serra (@serrabasoglu) September 12, 2020

We Need to Rethink

You need to watch The Social Dilemma on @Netflix ! It’s mind blowing and honestly.. makes me feel dirty. It’ll make you rethink social media — Bailey Sarian (@BaileySarian) September 13, 2020

It's a Horror!

the social dilemma is a straight up horror movie pic.twitter.com/C1zYaRrUcU — Bright Wall/Dark Room (@BWDR) September 13, 2020

How it Feels At The Moment

Me going straight back on to social media after watching the social dilemma on Netflix #TheSocialDilemma pic.twitter.com/l8rrvOL23T — Neal Goodyear🐨 (@NealNotbeale) September 10, 2020

AI Tech is Winning

me coming on twitter to discuss the social dilemma and falling into the AI trap again pic.twitter.com/ykQ1WHtQT4 — s (@stfushweta) September 12, 2020

It is almost ironic that people have come back to the same networks to talk about the bad of the very same media. Have you watched this docu-drama yet? If not then maybe you can watch it as your Sunday watch!

