'Tis the season of going down the memory lane! Christmas brings in precious nostalgia that makes you happy and fills your heart with happiness. Do you know that research suggests that nostalgia is "particularly prominent around the holidays and it can have a significant psychological effect on people, both good and bad?" as per Psychologist and APA member Krystine Batcho, PhD, is a professor at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., and an expert on nostalgia. Therefore, let's recall some of the best memories related to the holidays to amplify the warmth from families and friends. Right from singing carols & songs to waiting for Santa Claus & mistletoe kiss, here are a few nostalgic things about Xmas that will fill you with love this Holiday season:

Singing Christmas Carols & Songs

Whether it is Mariah Carey's song All I Want for Christmas or carols like O Holy Night, these songs are enough to get you in the feels. They bring in so many memories and give you an adrenaline rush. Christmas Traditions Around the World: From the Consoada Feast in Portugal to Eating KFC Fried Chicken in Japan on December 25, Here Are Ways People Celebrate Xmas.

The Mistletoe

Especially during the teens when you start having your crushes and realise that Christmas also has to do a lot with romance, you want to have your first kiss under the mistletoe. Well, dis we remind you of yours?

Waiting For Santa Claus

This has to be the best Christmas memory. Don't tell us that you didn't try your best to remain awake all night to wait for the Christmas miracle to happen and see Santa Claus leave you a gift?

The Cakes and Sweets

The food of Christmas eve brings in another wave of memories that has a lot to do with your tastebuds. The cakes for sure don't taste that good as adults as they did during childhood!

Well, Christmas is the rime to sit with your family and friends to remember different memories that bring in the joy of the holiday season. Which one is your favourite?

