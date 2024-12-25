Christmas is a joyful festival celebrated on December 25th each year, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. It is a time of love, hope, and togetherness, marked by festive decorations, exchanging gifts and spreading cheer. While primarily a Christian festival, Christmas is celebrated by people worldwide, irrespective of religion or cultural background, making it a universal symbol of goodwill and happiness. Malayalam carols are not just songs, they are a reflection of deep-rooted Christian heritage and festive fervour. Classics like “Shantha Rathri Thiru Rathri” have a universal appeal, while “Daivam Pirakunnu” capture the essence of the nativity story. These timeless melodies are sure to fill your heart with the true spirit of the season. Christmas 2024 Date: Here’s the Significance of the Holiday That Celebrates the Birth of Jesus Christ.

What Are Christmas Carols?

Christmas carols are traditional songs that celebrate the spirit of Christmas. They often recount the nativity story or express themes of joy, peace and togetherness. Carols are traditionally sung during carol rounds, where groups visit homes to spread Christmas cheer. The use of traditional instruments, harmonised choral arrangements and heartfelt lyrics ensures that these songs leave a lasting impression on listeners of all ages. Let’s take a look at some of the classic Malayalam carols below. Christmas 2024 Wishes, Greetings and Images: Share Merry Christmas Messages With These Xmas Photos, HD Wallpapers, Holiday Quotes and GIFs on the Festival.

‘Rajavin Rajavu Ezhunnellunnu’

‘Shantha Rathri Thiru Rathri’

‘Daivam Pirakkunnu’

‘Paithalam Yeshuve’

‘Pulkudilil Kalthottilil’

‘Yahoodiyayile Oru Gramathil’

May your Christmas be filled with happiness, love, and cherished moments. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2024 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).