Top Viral Memes of 2024: "Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho" woman, "Chin Tapak Dum Dum", and the "Chill Guy" - these are the best memes of 2024 that made us LOL throughout the year. Memes have become a significant part of online culture, especially in India, where humour often reflects societal trends, politics, and everyday life. This year has seen a plethora of memes that have gone viral, capturing the essence of Indian humor. Here’s a look at the top viral Indian memes of the year that had everyone laughing, sharing, and relating.

The ‘Chill Guy’ Meme

If you saw the below clip art everywhere on social media, you’re not alone…the "Chill Guy" meme features a whimsical image of a dog outfitted in a sweater, jeans, and sneakers, complete with the chill-est smile ever. Check out the meme that was all over social media this year: Just a Chill Guy Funny Memes: ‘My New Character’ Hilarious Jokes, Images, HD Wallpapers and Meme Templates Go Viral Online (View Posts).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHILLGUY LIFESTYLE (@chillguy_lifestyle)

‘Aha Tamatar…’

A little too cute, a little too childish, but “aha tamatar” was everywhere this year. Unless you have no social media at all, you've likely encountered the viral sensation of the “aha tamatar” song, which rapidly captured the internet's attention this year! Check out the “aha tamatar” meme:

‘Chin Tapak Dum Dum’

Love Chota Bheem? Well, even if you didn’t, you definitely did share “Chin Tapak Dum Dum” memes, didn’t you? The “Chin Tapak Dum Dum” catchphrase, famously used by the character Takia during his playful antics, gained immense popularity in 2024, becoming a viral hit. Check out the meme: 'Cheen Tapak Dum Dum' Funny Memes and Reels Go Viral! Chhota Bheem Villain's 'Takiya Kalam' 'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' Ringtone Is on Everyone's Mind.

‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’

TikToker Jools Lebron shared a humorous video that went viral, where she described her work makeup look as “Very demure, very mindful.” This phrase quickly caught on, leading to a crazy meme fest and becoming a satirical tagline associated with the so-called 'pick-me girls.'

'Kaunsi Colour ki Chaddhi Pehne ho?'

The year dramatically ended with the most bizarre and slightly inappropriate “chaddhi” memes! An extremely flirty page run by Instagrammer Kamalini Mahanta saw her sharing this super seductive video of her asking the colour of underwear you’re wearing… well see for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by comedymaker.in_™ (@comedymaker.in_)

Memes are a reflection of our times, and this year’s viral Indian memes have captured the humour, struggles, and quirks of everyday life. From heartwarming stories to relatable dilemmas, these memes have not only entertained but also brought people together in laughter. As we move forward, it will be exciting to see what new trends and memes emerge in the vibrant world of Indian social media!

