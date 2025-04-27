San Francisco, April 27: ChatGPT is one of the most used AI chatbots in the world. Since its launch in November 2022, OpenAI has seen a constant rise in monthly users. Many people use it to get help related to their studies; some use it for work, and others use ChatGPT for personal reasons. It helps users share their problems or queries and replies with well-thought-out answers, making it one of the most useful assistants to its users.

Last week, OpenAI President Greg Brockman shared a story about a person who posted on Reddit about how ChatGPT helped fix chronic back pain. Now, Marly Garnreiter from Paris has stated that she took the help of ChatGPT to identify her blood and cancer symptoms a year before the doctors concluded. ChatGPT Helps Person Fix Chronic Back Pain After Years of Failed Physiotherapy, OpenAI President Greg Brockman Reacts.

Marly Garnreiter's Condition: Early Checkup

The 27-year-old Marly Garnreiter was suffering from various symptoms that she thought were related to her taking the stress. She was getting continuous sweats at night and having skin irritations. Initially, Garnreiter felt that she was getting these as a reaction after her father's death. Reports said that she went for medical checkups to find the cause, but they were normal and did not show any serious concerns about her health.

Marly Garnreiter Turned to ChatGPT for Help

Marly shared her symptoms with OpenAI's ChatGPT to find more information and answers about the condition. Based on the given details, the AI chatbot suggested that she could be having blood cancer. She dismissed the claims of ChatGPT and also posted on People.com that she did not take the advice from the chatbot seriously. Her friends also advised her not to trust machines for medical guidance.

She was not ready to believe that artificial intelligence could recognise something so critical before the doctors. She said she didn't want her family to go through it again. Although she listened to her friends not to rely on AI for medical advice, she delayed further action until months later when worsening fatigue and chest pain led to a medical scan revealing a large mass in her lung. CERT-In Warning: Government's Cybersecurity Agency Cautions Citizens Against Using Public Wi-Fi for Transactions Due to Private and Financial Information Risks.

Doctors diagnosed her with Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare but highly treatable blood cancer if caught early. Reports said that she was preparing for chemotherapy. Garnreiter reflected on how AI flagged her condition before medical professionals did and hopes her story encourages others to trust their instincts and seek timely medical attention.

