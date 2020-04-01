Happy Wednesday! The humpday is here. Although the whole world is braving a pandemic currently, it is important to keep our heads high and deal with the current problem. All we have to do is stay at home and help control the spread of coronavirus. Social distancing and self-quarantine are ways to deal with the spread of infectious disease. However, netizens are trying to spread positivity during these difficult times. Positivity-spreading posts under #WednesdayMotivation, #WednesdayFeels and #WednesdayThoughts are trending online. People are sharing there favourite Wednesday motivation quotes and thoughts while making the days of other people better.

Apart from that, it is also April 1 which is celebrated globally as April Fools' day. Commonly, people celebrate the day by pulling pranks on each other, but this year it is going to be all about supporting each other through the COVID-19 outbreak. We urge you to utilise the day to do something good instead of going out and pulling everyone's life at risk. The day is also celebrated as International Fun at Work Day 2020 which means you must have fun at work, but since you are working from home you can try to do something fun at your houses.

Today also kickstarts, Prevention of Blindness Week and we can see various posts under the #PreventionofBlindnessWeek2020. Along with that, it is Guru Tegh Bahadur Birth Anniversary and wishes and prayers are doing rounds on social media. Apart from that viral baby videos and funny memes have their regular share of space. For everything that is going around the internet, we will keep you updated with the day's event everything trending online on this live blog. From all areas of life be it sports, entertainment, politics or lifestyle, anything that is on the trending page, we have you covered.