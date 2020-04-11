On the birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule Jayanti, people took to Twitter remembering his good works. The Indian social activist and writer were from on April 11, 1827, in Pune. Read more about the reformer here.Check Out The Tweets Here: A tribute to “the father of Indian social revolution”…

MAHATMA JYOTIBA PHULE

#महात्मा_ज्योतिबाफुले 'S social activism included many fields including eradication of untouchability and the caste system, education of women and the dalits, and welfare of down trodden women.

💐🙏 pic.twitter.com/FYNCsKl0J1— Iqubal اقبال احمد🇮🇳 (@iqubalcnbr) April 10, 2020

