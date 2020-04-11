Not Chilly but Chapati! Video of a Parrot Waiting at Kitchen Window for Roti to Be Made to Get a Piece During Coronavirus Lockdown Goes Viral

Parrot eating chapati (Photo Credits: @MaheshN1976 Twitter)

As world governments have declared coronavirus lockdown, people are confined to their homes trying to curb the spread of the deadly virus. With less movement of animals on the roads, stray animals have been left for their own good. And with the onset of summer, birds too seem to experience the lack of food and water. A video going viral on social media shows a parrot sitting on the window of a kitchen while chapatis are being made. Although parrots generally fly away on seeing humans at close proximity, this one seemed adamant. The parrot can be seen waiting for the food to be cooked. The person cooking is seen giving a piece of roti which the parrot quickly eats. The video is said to be from Pune in Maharashtra. While parrots are known for their love for chillies, this one seems to be a chapati fan. Mumbai Man Feeds Street Dogs Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

As the video went viral, netizens found it amusing. The parrot can be seen patiently waiting for the chapati to be cooked so that it can be eaten. It was sitting on the window sill all the while, but after the food was cooked, it came down on the flat surface looking at the chapati. People recording the video can be heard laughing as the parrot waits for its morsel of food. One of them then takes a piece out of it and gives it. The bird quickly takes the piece, but it falls down. They gave the bird another piece and it eats it.

Parrot Eats Chapatti Sitting at Window Sill During Coronavirus Lockdown:

Coronavirus lockdown has affected animals and birds also negatively. Last week, a man in Kerala approached the high court after he was not given permission to go out and buy pet food for his cats. The court ruled in his favour and he was allowed to go and buy biscuits for his three cats.