Happy Sunday to everyone! This is the first Sunday of the month of February 2020. And this fun Sunday morning sees netizens pumped with good vibes and enthusiasm. People are sharing amazing and happy posts online. Today people are sharing their thoughts and positive vibes under #Sundayfeelings, #SundayVibes #SundayMotivation. Twitter is all about positivity and motivating posts. Sunday morning sees people sharing their holiday pictures as well on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media.

Apart from that it is World Wetlands Day and Groundhog Day 2020 (US), so there are certain posts about that are informative and also it is Rheumatoid Awareness Day that diverts our attention towards the chronic health condition. Amongst the celeb birthdays, there are Shamita Shetty, Gemma Arterton and Shakira whose birthdays fall today and all their fans have taken to Twitter to wish them.

The day has just begun and we are surely going to see a lot of trends surging as the day proceeds. But fret not, whatever may be on the trending page, you'll surely find it on our viral live blog, that covers trending events from various areas of life. Be it funny memes or any emotional video that netizens can't stop sharing, we will keep you update. So, stay tuned!