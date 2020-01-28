A farmer rescued a baby possum, which appeared to be abandoned. It was very cold and hence, he used his car heater to warm the animal. According to reports, the farmer's house was destroyed by the wildfires in Australia.Watch the Video:
HELPING HAND: A farmer whose home was destroyed by wildfires in Australia says he found an abandoned, very cold baby possum and used his car heater to warm the animal up. https://t.co/P9l5B41E1c pic.twitter.com/qPaeg92VPZ— ABC News (@ABC) January 28, 2020
An adorable video shows a baby elephant trying to play with a man who was busy painting a fence. The little jumbo even tries to cross the fence so it can play with the man.Watch Viral Video:
In this adorable video, a young #elephant affectionately reaches out to the fence painter who plays with the animal. The elephant's playfulness is a treat for the eyes! A great instance of human-animal coexistence. @WWFINDIA @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar @wti_org_india @natgeowild pic.twitter.com/uUaEFTdz8C— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) January 26, 2020
It is the 155th birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, the Indian freedom fighter, who played a significant role in the country's independence movement. On this occasion, people have taken Twitter to pay their tribute to Rai.Check Tweets:
“The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India.”
Remembering the Proud Son of Indian Soil, The Punjab Kesari, #LalaLajpatRai on his Birth Anniversary. #लाला_लाजपत_राय pic.twitter.com/coPPmn8SqX— Ranjit Kanan Atman (@KananRanjit) January 28, 2020
राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन के महान सेनानी 'पंजाब केसरी' #लाला_लाजपत_राय जी की जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। #ईमरान_भाटी pic.twitter.com/xUfz0V9Tw8— Imran Bhati (@IMRANBHATI82) January 28, 2020
28 फर् बरी को पंजाब केसरी लाला लाजपत राय का जन्म 1865 में .
अग्निकुंड था आजादी का संग्राम
जिसमें आहुति अपने प्राणों की दी शेर- ए-पंजाब ने दी
कितने ज़ाबानों ने सौगन्ध उनकी शहादत का बदला लेने की ली||
लाजपत राय सूरज की किरनों से बने अग्नि शोला थे .naman— GL Gautam (@gl_gautam) January 28, 2020
Twitterati is sharing beautiful thoughts and quotes to begin their day. #TuesdayMotivation and #TuesdayThoughts are currently running as the top trending hashtag on the social media platform.Check Tweets:
Thought 💭 of the Day - #Words
I know the value of words.
The words can make you, Break you, They can heal your soul,
They can damage you forever.#TuesdayMorning #TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/llE18R8z8R— Somvir Singh 🇮🇳 (@SomvirSingh93) January 28, 2020
You already have what it takes...now go out and take what’s YOURS. #TuesdayThoughts 💪— Brad Lea (@TheRealBradLea) January 28, 2020
It's the second day of the week and not everyone may be as motivated to head to work. So to beat the Tuesday morning blues, #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation have started trending on social media. Positive quotes, thoughts and images are being shared online. In this section, we will keep you updated with all the trending topics, funny memes and viral videos from around the world. We will try and cover all the interesting stories, funny memes, viral tweets, and everything trending from around the world.
January 28 marks the observance of some holidays, events, festivals around the world and in India. It marks the celebration of Data Privacy Day, Community Manager Appreciation Day internationally. In India, it marks the celebration of Ganesh Jayanti 2020, so wishes, messages and greetings of the day are likely to be shared online. We will keep you updated with all the trends of the day.
Social media has such a great platform to keep a tab on all the trending topics from around the world. Also, you cannot predict what goes viral and when. With just a few hashtags you know what is trending around the world. It could be a funny animal video or a silly tweet amusing everyone. You just cannot what the online audience will like. So in this section, we will try to cover the best of funny memes, viral videos and trending topics of the day. So stay tuned with us, hope you have a Happy Tuesday!