Hello, Thursday! Here's another day filled with loads of opportunities and hopes. While the world is quarantined in a fight against the world pandemic, coronavirus. Here's another day can use to do our bit to help slow down the COVID-19 spread by staying at home. Simply resorting to social distancing and self-quarantining in the house, we can provide a huge contribution to society! While you stay at home and help the heroes around the world fight COVID-19 outside, we will keep you updated with everything that has kept social media buzzing. Ever since coronavirus took over, #coronaviruspandemic, #coronavirus, #Covid19 and #coronaoutbreak have taken over Twitter and still exist. Since India is on a 21-day lockdown, people are sharing how they are going to spend the lockdown period to spend some quality time together with family, maybe learning a hobby or watching Netflix.

People have woken up to a bright Thursday morning is spreading happiness around the internet. There is so much energy amongst the social media user, especially on Twitter despite the lockdown, People online are sharing inspirational quotes, pics and videos, along with the hashtag, #ThursdayThoughts, #ThursdayFeelings, #ThrowbackThursday and #ThursdayMotivation.

The Indian festivities have also taken over. It is Cheti Chand today, so people are sharing Cheti Chand wishes and greetings on social media as well. This is it for now and while we wait for more videos and pictures get on the trending page, we promise you to bring them to you via this viral live blog. Anything that trends on social media be it viral videos, funny memes of the day that netizens are and will be sharing in the coming hours today, we'll bring it to you. Have a great Thursday!