cIt marks International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, a day created to draw attention to the fate of individuals imprisoned at places and under poor conditions unknown to their relatives and/or legal representative. It is also Whale Shark Day that celebrates colossal creatures encouraging marine conservation efforts aimed at this shark species. It is also the birthday of popular celebrities and famous figures across the world. August 30 marks 90th birthday of American investor Warren Buffett. It is also the birthday of Chitrangada Singh, Guru Randhawa, Cameron Diaz, Bebe Rexha and Andy Roddick.

As COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a threat in society, it is necessary that we follow all norms required to keep ourselves safe. Do not go outside unless for a need. Wear facemasks and follow good sanitation habits too. Ensure you don't meet a lot of people and stick to your work. We hope you have a great Sunday and an amazing week ahead. Happy Sunday everyone!