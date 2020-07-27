The Indian government is believed to have banned more Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile. Netizens are celebrating government's decision with funny memes and jokes.Check Tweets:
After banning 59 Chinese app including #PUBGMOBILE
Situation of every PUBG player right now-#chineseappbanned pic.twitter.com/Vor8iwUHdl— Sankalp | spitting faxx (@sankalpx) July 27, 2020
#chineseappbanned
After ban on 59 Chinese apps, 275 more apps including PUBG on security agency radar
Le tiktok users rn : pic.twitter.com/mALr0c0Pct— Muskurahat 🌸💚 (@__Muskurahat__) July 27, 2020
If you click the 'like' button on Twitter, it turns into a rainbow flag. This is why #AlwaysProud is trending on the microblogging platform.Check Tweets:
THE LIKE BUTTON IS A PRIDE FLAG LOOK LOOK LOOK #ALWAYSPROUD pic.twitter.com/DY8UHUt0RM— ♡̸ 𝐒𝐘𝐃 (@kouryism) July 27, 2020
this is so cute omg #AlwaysProud pic.twitter.com/1tvr4eFyjz— ً (@GUKKDAE) July 27, 2020
Twitter account Wild India shared a picture of black panther with spots on Twitter and it instantly went viral.View Pic:
#Bagheera from Tadoba. This is how actually the melanistic leopard looks like. Rosettes are clear when looked from close. This beauty captured by @abhishek_pagnis. pic.twitter.com/eOygYfCzwp— Wild India (@WildIndia1) July 27, 2020
Mumbaikars woke up to thundering and heavy rainfall today. #MumbaiRains videos and images now trend on Twitter.Check Tweets:
When you’re feeling blue, all you got to do.... #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/j11KMFwCuF— Amit Mehra (@amitmehra) July 26, 2020
And ofcourse the rains are back to wash away your Monday zoom calls blues! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Hip7TT7uFA— Amit Mehra (@amitmehra) July 27, 2020
Born Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, it will be Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s 5th death anniversary this year, on July 27. Netizens remember him by sharing his influential speeches, quotes and images.Check Tweets:
Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam a scientist by profession, played a pivotal role in India's missile man of India. He served as the 11th president of India,He was awarded Padma Bhushan Padma vibhushan and the Bharat Ratna for his service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/J3w69C3hqz— Md Sadre Alam (@MdSadre65228894) July 27, 2020
A Tribute to The Great Scientist & Our 11th President Of India 🇮🇳
”Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam” on his Death Anniversary 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mtGw4IC2ru— Sevanti Chaudhari 🇮🇳 (@iamsevanti) July 27, 2020
To start the week and today morning, people are trending #MondayMotivation on Twitter. Motivational messages and images take over the microblogging platform as netizens start yet another week.Check Tweets:
Laziness may appear attractive, but work gives satisfaction.
- Anne Frank#MondayMorning #MondayMotivaton https://t.co/1q7M9fQqiq pic.twitter.com/C0EDHiE1EN— Farhan Usmani #StayHome 🇮🇳 (@farifusmani) July 27, 2020
Spend more time being happy. #MondayMotivaton #mondaythoughts #MotivationalQuotes #Garden #gardening pic.twitter.com/UHUf6fdQcD— Cultureclubber (@sirishc) July 27, 2020
It's yet another Monday and people have taken to social media platforms explaining their #MondayBlues. While some think it's a fresh start, others are still not out of their beds. Many are also posting inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts using the hashtags #MondayFeeling and #MondayMotivation. As the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the social media platforms. From funny memes, hilarious GIFs, latest Facebook posts and tweets, viral videos, trending topics and hashtags that are being shared across countries.
July 27 marks various festivals and events around the world. It also marks the birthdays of popular figures in various countries. Some of them include Kubbra Sait, Kriti Sanon, Triple H Jonty Rhodes and Uddhav Thackeray. The day also marks the fifth death anniversary of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.
He was born on October 15, 1931, in the small town of Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He started with humble beginnings and went on to become the President of India. He was known as the 'Missile Man’ of India. As the day progresses, stay tuned with this live blog to know about trending topics around the world.
As COVID-19 continues, being responsible citizens do not forward any unverified piece of news to people. Ensure you wear a face mask while stepping outside and follow guidelines of social distancing. Let's follow the rules and contribute towards curbing the spread of coronavirus. We wish you all a Happy Monday and a great week ahead.