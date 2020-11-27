Friday, the most-awaited day is finally here. With the end of the week being so near, it is time for the little break we all need from the hectic days. While that is still on hold, for now, people have begun the day with positive messages and quotes. #FridayThoughts, #FridayFeels and #FridayMessages are trending on social media already, with more hashtags expected to go viral today. To know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes, watch out this space and find out what netizens are sharing today, November 27, 2020.

The festival celebration of Thanksgiving is now over, and many Americans will be on a food coma—thanks to all the stuffed turkey and delicious pie. However, this Friday is extremely special for the shoppers. It is not just another Friday, but the one after Thanksgiving, which means Black Friday; the day for great sales, deals and discounts. The pandemic has redefined the Black Friday sales too, with retailers hosting amazing offers online for shoppers to buy.

Aside from the memes, and social media posts related to Black Friday, we are expecting more videos and trends to go viral as well. Through this blog, we will keep you updated with the latest trending topics from the world of social media.