Happy Saturday, everyone! Finally, the weekend is here. Whether you are working from home or office, the weekend is the much-awaited moment for all of us, unless you are the unfortunate ones who are even works on a weekend. Social media is full of positivity right now. It is a new day, a new beginning and of course the festival time. This is why #SaturdayThoughts and #SaturdayMessages are trending on social media with netizens sharing positive good morning quotes. In this article, we bring you trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day. Watch out this space to know what people are sharing today, October 24.

We are in the middle of Durga Puja and Navratri 2020 celebrations. It is both Ashtami and Navami for the devotees observing Durga Puja. People this year are celebrating the festivals virtually and are not leaving any excuse to flood the Twitter timeline filled with awesome festive greetings. Today, won’t be any different, and we are also expecting some viral videos and funny memes to take over social media, as they continue to spread laughter among the netizens.

To know all the latest updates from the world of social media, stay in tune with us. We will bring you all the videos, posts, memes, and jokes. Meanwhile, we hope that you are enjoying this festive time and following all the necessary precautions to stay safe. Happy Saturday!