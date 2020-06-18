US Couple Kills 11-Year-Old Son by Forcing Him to Drink 3 Litres of Water in Just 4 Hours as His Urine Was Dark! Here's What You Should Know About Death By 'Water Intoxication'

A Colorado couple has been accused of killing their 11-year-old son by forcing him to drink a lot of water in a day. They have been held for child abuse and first-degree murder. Reportedly, the stepparents forcibly made the child drink three litres of water in four hours. Following the incident, 41-year-old Ryan Sabin and 42-year-old Tara Sabin turned themselves into authorities on Tuesday and are being held without bail at the El Paso County jail. Prosecutors said that Zachary Sabin died in the Black Forest after they made him drink large amounts of water because his urine was dark. What is Water Intoxication? Too Much Water May Lead to Hyponatremia & Other Side-Effects.

The county coroner's office determined the boy died of forced water intoxication. According to an arrest affidavit, Tara Sabin, the boy's stepmother, told authorities that he slept wearing a diaper at night because of a hereditary urological problem. On March 10, the night before the boy died, the stepfather said he was 'only taking sips and throwing up the water.'

What Is Water Intoxication?

Water Intoxication is a condition which occurs from drinking too much water affecting the electrolyte balances. It can decrease sodium in the blood to very low levels. It can result in nausea, vomiting and confusion. When it becomes severe, it can cause seizures, coma and even death. Real Life 'Orphan'! Adopted 'Child' Abandoned by US Couple Actually a Murderous 22-Year-Old Woman With Dwarfism!

Ryan Sabin told investigators that the boy was throwing up because 'he was drinking the water too slowly and getting air in his stomach which caused the water to sit on top of it.' He then made his stepson chug all of the water and 'burp it out'.

The boy then threw a fit which the parents describe as 'flailing around and putting on an act'. Ryan Sabin admitted that he kicked the boy and put him to bed thinking he was doing fine. He also took his son out thinking cold air would relieve him from his fit. He even dropped him to the floor hitting his head. Ryan Sabin, Zachary's father called 911 after the boy was seen with foam coming from his mouth and blood on his bed. Zachary also suffered physical abuse like five other children.

