COVID-19 is not a matter of jokes but it doesn't harm making a meme or two to lighten up the otherwise stressful mood due to the coronavirus cases. Now that Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is said to be 94.5% effective in Phase 3 trials and is likely to receive emergency use approval from the US FDA people cannot contain their excitement. People are sharing funny memes and jokes about the COVID-19 vaccine that have taken over Twitter now. The announcement of Moderna vaccine proving over 94 percent of efficacy comes after the third and final phase of trials conducted by the biotechnology company. Not just Moderna, US giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech revealed last week that their vaccine was found to be more than 90 per cent effective.

So while netizens have their fingers crossed waiting for the vaccine that can relieve us from the coronavirus pandemic, they are expressing their happiness via hilarious memes and jokes. Right from Hera Pheri meme templates to jokes with a Mirzapur tadka, hilarious posts about Coronavirus vaccination are going viral on social media. While some cannot wait for the vaccination, some are wondering about Zoom owner whose business boomed ever since the lockdown. Check out funny memes and jokes about coronavirus vaccines that will make you LOL:

Everyone :- why is it taking so long to develop a #CovidVaccine Researchers and Scientists :- pic.twitter.com/WTlUQDGESD — Chinta.Mukt (@Chintamukt_) November 17, 2020

The owners of Zoom reading that there may be a Covid vaccine coming #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/7JbcomggXC — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) November 17, 2020

Me celebrating a potential covid vaccine Vs me realising there will be an anti-vax movement #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/bqwZuUR88D — Vicky (@Stephan53457462) November 17, 2020

Covid Waiting outside the lab for the scientists making the vaccine:#CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/tPmgInQpLl — Roman Empire (@RomanEm73754515) November 17, 2020

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective. #CovidVaccine to Corona : pic.twitter.com/Xn0Tt6PbLJ — Ankit Rajput 💢 (@_XoY0) November 17, 2020

Moderna vaccines seem promising as the World Health Organization (WHO) said it is encouraged to hear the announcement of the US biotech firm, Moderna, about the efficacy results of its coronavirus vaccine during its phase three clinical trials. Moderna said that its mRNA-based candidate vaccine against the COVID-19 proved to be 94.5 per cent effective in phase three clinical trials.

