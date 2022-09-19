Varanasi, September 19: A Muslim couple from the US got married as per the Hindu traditions at Trilochan Mahadev temple in Jaunpur district on Saturday. The couple were reportedly fascinated by the Hindu culture.

Times of India reported that Kiymah Din Khalifa and his girlfriend Kesha Khalifa, dressed in Hindu wedding attire, tied the nuptial knot amid chanting of Vedic mantras at the temple. They are both US citizens. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. Same-Sex Marriage in India: Tamil Brahmin Woman Marries Bangladeshi Girl in Traditional Hindu Marriage in Chennai

The viral video shows the couple taking marital vows and performing rituals as the priests continue to chant mantras. Following the wedding, Kesha is also seen taking blessings by touching Kiymah’s feet.

Both Kiymah and Kesha Khalifa have known each other for 18 years. They were often seen roaming along the ghats of the Ganga in Varanasi. In the US, Kiamah has a farming business. The couple reportedly got fascinated with the Hindu Tradition during their stay in Varanasi. Following this, they decided to get married according to Hindu customs and came to Varanasi. Odisha Man Ties Knot With Transwoman After Wife’s Consent; Trio Decide To Stay Together Under Same Roof

Earlier last week, a Mexican couple Claudia and Ceramico got married as per Hindu customs in Agra at the Shiva temple in Taj Nagari. Local friends of the couple had attended the wedding. Local tour operators, guides, drivers, and hoteliers also participated in this event after which everyone dined together in a restaurant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2022 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).