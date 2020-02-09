Valentines Day Funny Memes For Chocolate Day 2020: These Not-So-Sweet Jokes Are Not For Your Partner But For Your Forever Single Friend!

Chocolate day memes (Photo Credits: Twitter and Instagram)

The celebrations of the Valentine Week 2020 are in full swing and just after Rose Day, today is celebrated as Chocolate Day. The shops are decked up in all things romance. There are red ribbon decorations, teddy bears, chocolate boxes adorned everywhere. On chocolate day, couples give chocolates to each other, be it a box full of assorted ones or a simple chocolate bar. But it is after all the gesture that counts. But if you are not among the ones to celebrate the Valentine Week and would rather share some memes with your friends, we have made a collection of chocolate day memes that you can exchange with your single friends. In fact, Valentine Day memes have been trending since days now and with many couples marking each of the days, the single folks enjoy sharing more of these. On Chocolate Day 2020, we have thus got you a few memes on the chocolate day, which you can share with your friends to pass a good laugh, rather than chocolates itself.

The Valentine Week is a week-long celebration which culminates into the celebration of Valentine's Day on February 14. Each of these days, couples mark with a sweet romantic gesture like exchanging roses, chocolates, making promises, giving hugs and kisses. While many couples would right now be sending chocolate day wishes, you can have some fun by passing on some memes and jokes. If you are looking for Chocolate Day memes, we have compiled a few ones which you can definitely share with your single friends. Valentine's Day Funny Memes For The Forever Singles, These Jokes Will Help You Spread Laughs Instead of Love This Season.

Y U Do Dis?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tonight Gamer (@_skillerx_04) on Feb 9, 2019 at 12:27am PST

Is This You Today?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐱 Cats Are Such Dicks 🐱 (@catsaresuchdicks) on Feb 2, 2016 at 5:37am PST

Chocolate is a Salad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐱 Cats Are Such Dicks 🐱 (@catsaresuchdicks) on Feb 2, 2016 at 5:37am PST

Meanwhile, What's Chocolate Day?

Omg!

Meanwhile...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MemeTrip (@memetrip007) on Jul 4, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Sounds Like a Plan!

We hope you have been able to relate to some of these. If you know someone who is celebrating Chocolate Day with their partner, then share these funny jokes on Valentine's Day with them. If someone isn't, then too pass on these memes and celebrate.