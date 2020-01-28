Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Ex! This Zoo Will Let You Name a Cockroach After Them and Feed it To a Meerkat on February 14

Name cockroach after your ex (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Valentines Day 2020 is in just about two weeks and if you have had a breakup recently, then we totally get what you'd be going through. Breakups are hardly a pleasant thing for any couple and whatever the reason, you are likely to have bitter ideas for your ex. And if you feel like gifting them something then a zoo in El Paso, Texas is back with their fun tradition of naming a cockroach after people's exes! Ahead of Valentines Day 2020, the El Paso zoo announced their yearly tradition of naming cockroaches after your ex and they will then feed it to the meerkats along with other animals who can feast on these insects. Valentine's Day Funny Memes For The Forever Singles, These Jokes Will Help You Spread Laughs Instead of Love This Season.

Cockroaches are such a creepy creature, to be honest. If you are among those who are seeking revenge from their ex for whatever reasons, the zoo is giving you one way of showcasing all your anger. El Paso Zoo is calling it the "Quit Bugging Me" campaign and announced about it on their Facebook page. This time they are going to have this event for three days. And this event will also be live-streamed on social media platforms of the zoo.

Check The El Paso Zoo's Post on Valentines Day Campaign:

Also, this is not the only place, but Hemsley Conservation Centre in Kent, United Kingdom has the same initiative. For just £1.50, you can name one of their cockroaches after an ex. The money raised from this project will go towards funding projects at the zoo. It is called the "name a cockroach programme" which they had implemented last year and saw great success. So this Valentines Day 2020, don't forget to gift your ex a cockroach or at least dedicate it for him/her.