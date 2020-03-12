Video of Two Snakes Dancing in Golf Course Leaves Netizens Confused if They Are Mating or Fighting

Snakes dancing in a golf course (Photo Credits: @VarmaVasudha Twitter)

Video of two snakes from a golf course has gone viral on social media platforms. The two appear to be dancing together, but we are not sure if that is what the reptiles are doing. The two snakes look like they are twirling and swirling in a cosy corner of the golf course. As the video went viral, people came up with various explanations on what is happening. While some think the snakes are mating, others believe they were engaged in a territorial fight. Most said that they were Cobras and the species generally engaged in such acts. Rattlesnake Dancing! Check The Rare Combat Dance Video of Two Deadly Snakes in Virginia.

The video was posted by a Twitter user with the caption, "A cosy corner in a golf course becomes a dance floor. Gracious, synchronised swirling and twirling! Beauty is nature." One of the comments on the video read, "That's mating, you so called nature lovers. Learn to respect their privacy." Another comment reads, "This is NOT a mating dance as suggested by a few. This is territorial fight, between 2 males, where one tries to pin other to the ground." Rare Two-Headed Snake 'Double Dave', found in New Jersey Forest (Watch Video)

Watch The Video Here:

A cosy corner in a golf course becomes a dance floor. Gracious, synchronised swirling and twirling! Beauty is nature. @SudhaRamenIFS @ParveenKaswan @rameshpandeyifs @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/0aVyyz27XK — Vasudha Varma (@VarmaVasudha) March 11, 2020

The video has received over 7,200 views and over 290 likes at the time of publishing this article. Another Twitter commented, "Saw it on Nat Geo once. It's what Cobras do when there's a clash for territory between them. First to pin the other on the ground gets to keep the area to itself. This way both Cobras resolve the situation and live on. Never thought one would see this on a Golf Course!" A social media user wrote, "May be this dance is called 'Nagabandham'."