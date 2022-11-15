While some of us are winter or summer people, the rest of us barely feel like people in any weather. There seems to be some favourite season for everyone, and for the rest, at least we have memes! Winter is here and while we bid the ceremonial goodbye to our summer clothes and tried to make room for the fluffy and space-consuming winterwear, the transition season seems to hit everyone hard. Winter brings with it its set of problems ranging from unfulfilled promises of sticking to our diet plans and of course, the struggle of waking up early in the morning. While some of us clearly see this problem, there are others who think of winter as a time for bonfires, marshmallows and holidays; and these people actually wait for it! For the rest of us, here’s a compilation of Winter 2022 memes you didn’t know you needed. Christmas 2022 Songs Playlist: All-Time Favourite Festive Hits To Set the Mood for the Holiday Season (Watch Videos).

With winter comes cosy blankets and a reason to curl up and sleep peacefully. But not for long! Because the morning comes and we’re expected to actually wake up for work. To be fair, winter also brings with it some comfort food and a legit excuse for being lazy and not showing up anywhere on time. It also makes us do unimaginable things like chasing the rays of the sun in the morning to get some relief from the chilling cold. And in a few cases, chasing is not an option if we’re covered in 14 layers of clothes! As we struggle to get used to this change in weather, take a look at these Winter 2022 funny memes and hilarious jokes that are totally relatable.

Check Out These Memes

When you come out of the bathroom after taking bath in winter Whole body: pic.twitter.com/YuF0YBo01g — Rohit 🤡 (@Rohit_ke_memes) November 13, 2022

Just Winter Things...

Just winter things 😓 pic.twitter.com/HUaDi1rk3T — Rajasthani Memer 4.0 (@Memes_Raj) November 6, 2022

Another Struggle!

People nowadays deciding about to *wear winter clothes* or not pic.twitter.com/MXnBq3xqmR — meme_adda432 (@meme_adda432) November 12, 2022

Who Can Relate?

The Hard Parts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digital Einstein (@digital.einsteinn)

We Need Some Warmth!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digital Einstein (@digital.einsteinn)

It's important to remember that winter also brings with it the holiday season and the approaching new year when we all start collecting resolutions we might even forget in two days. As winter approaches, we hope these memes help you wake up in the morning because the alarm clock would not be able to.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2022 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).