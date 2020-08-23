The wolverine, also referred to as the glutton, carcajou, or skunk bear, is a stocky and muscular carnivore, more closely resembling a small bear. However, it has a reputation for ferocity and strength out of proportion to its size. The animal is rare to sight. So, when a family of wolverines made a comeback to the Mount Rainier National Park in the US, it was only natural for its pics and videos to flood the internet. According to the park, the animals were not sighted for more than 100 years, and their return has made the officials believe that they are doing their best to manage the wilderness. Did you know wolverines are also the largest member of the weasel family? In this article, we will know about this rare species and also check pictures and video of the family of wolverine’s return at the national park. Somali Sengi, Mouse-Sized Species of Elephant Shrew Rediscovered in Africa After 50 Years, Watch Video of the Elephant Relative.

The elusive wildlife was spotted roaming at the park, with the help of camera stations, installed by scientists in 2018. It was specifically designed to photograph and identify individual wolverines. According to the park, it was a rare family of wolverines, where the mama wolverine, named Joni by the Cascades Carnivore Project, was identified as a nursing female. The clip of the three long-awaited animals pictured at the end of a snowfield and then roaming through a meadow into the forest. Same-Sex Female Penguins Welcome Baby After Adopting an Egg in Spain's Aquarium, Check Pics of The Cute Family.

Watch Video of Wolverines at Mount Rainier National Park:

Wolverines Return to Mount Rainier National Park After More Than 100 Years, News Release: https://t.co/qmCkTDsFAU Video of three wolverines at the end of a snowfield then running through a meadow into a forest. Credit: Travis Harris -kl pic.twitter.com/ALwJoAOmTG — MountRainierNPS (@MountRainierNPS) August 20, 2020

Here Are More Pics of the Wolverines

Wolverines are the largest member of the weasel family, called Mustelids. The animal is heavily built with short, rounded ears, small eyes and large feet that are handy for travelling through snow. Although, it resembles a small bear, the wolverine is considered as a powerful animal. Individual wolverines may travel up to 15 miles in a day in search of food. They are opportunistic eaters with a taste for meat, but also eat a bit of vegetarian fare, like plants and berries, during the summer season. Despite their aggressive reputation, wolverines pose no risk to humans, and they flee as soon as they notice you.

The Mount Rainier National Park estimated that only about 300-1000 wolverines inhabit the lower 48 US states, which makes the carnivore an exceptionally rare sight. The wolverines may have made a comeback to the park after a 100 years, the mysterious created was also reportedly spotted twice in Washington state outside its usual habit, on the beach of Long Beach Peninsula and walking down a road in Naselle.

