The festival of Ganeshotsav 2020 is a day away and are you all excited? This time, however, the celebrations are going to be much different and lowkey due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With social distancing a must, many people will have to enjoy the Ganpati Darshan virtually. This time, many major pandals which hold the festival for the public have cancelled their celebrations as well. Several others have reduced the number of days they will observe or keep Ganesha at home. But a woman was lucky enough to have Ganpati Bappa visit in an unusual form. She found a chilly in the shape of Lord Ganesha. Yes, a green chilly that looks like Lord Ganpati's head with his long trunk. The pictures have been posted on Twitter. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Youth of Bale Village in Maharashtra’s Solapur Creates Beautiful Image of Lord Ganesha on Half-Acre Farmland (Watch Video).

Twitter user Anubha posted pictures of a green chilly which looks like a trunk of Lord Ganesha. She wrote, "When you can't go to Bappa, he comes home.. sometimes in the guise of a chilly!" She also added that it actually looks like Bappa and was happy that it was just around the time of the festival. It is amusing as well as a matter of faith and perception. Remember the common phrase, "Dhundnese toh Bhagwaan bhi milta hai?" (If you look hard enough, you will find God). These pictures have reminded us of that dialogue.

Check The Pics of Green Chilly in Shape of Lord Ganesha:

When you can't go to Bappa, he comes home.. sometimes in the guise of a chilly! 😃 🙏 #Ganpati #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/F3P5i3D1Dx — Anubha 🌿 (@teatattler) August 21, 2020

Lot Like Bappa

It actually looks a lot like Bappa, and just in time for the festival.. 😃 💚 🌿 pic.twitter.com/XiMTL1ZIuK — Anubha 🌿 (@teatattler) August 21, 2020

Can you also see the Lord Ganesha head? It does look like a bending trunk. Lovely isn't it? One need not always have an idol to worship. It is also about having a perceptive vision. Also, this is probably as green as a Ganesha can get, don't you think? An eco-friendly, natural Ganpati Bappa!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).