Zomato India Congratulates 'Parasite' for Winning Oscars 2020 and Compliments Their Food in Korean Language; Twitterati Left Scratching Their Heads

Zomato India praises Parasite (Photo Credits: Zomato India, Parasite Poster)

As 'Parasite', the South Korean movie won the Best Picture at the Oscars 2020, Zomato India tweeted in Korean praising the movie. The Korean tweet can be translated into English as, 'Yes, the movie is awesome. And so is their food. Try it someday.' While we are sure South Korean food tastes really good, the tweet garnered quite some reaction on social media. While some Twitterati commented asking what the tweet meant, others used Google Translate to find out the meaning. Meanwhile on Twitter user asked, "Are you guys launching in Korea?" Another social media user wrote, "Parasite! Yesssss!" Oscars 2020: Twitter is Showering Heaps of Praises on Parasite and Bong Joon Ho for Their Multiple Academy Award Wins.

Parasite garnered praises from across the world as the made the major win. Bollywood fraternity also hailed the South Korean drama. Celebrities took to social media platforms commending the movie as the news spread. Parasite: Bong Joon Ho's South Korean Film Bags Major Honours at Oscars 2020, Here are 5 Interesting Facts About It.

Check Out Zomato India's Tweet:

예, 영화는 굉장합니다. 그리고 그들의 음식도 마찬가지입니다. 언젠가 사용해보십시오. — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 10, 2020

'Parasite' is a satire on class divides in South Korea. It is the first non-English film to win an Academy Award for best picture. It is also won the best director Oscar as well as the awards for original screenplay and best international feature. The win came as a surprise as the Academy Awards is known for favouring English cinema in its 92-year history.

The movie has garnered international acclaim and won a Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Writers Guild Awards. It is also the first non-English film to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.