Tesla announced hiring Test Engineers for its Autopilot team in the California and Arizona locations in the United States. The company announced it was looking for someone who could design tests for L2+ ADAS systems and have proficiency in programming microcontrollers with Python and C/C++ languages. Elon Musk's Tesla said the candidate should have "experience driving vehicles to their limits." OpenAI Hiring Alert: ChatGPT Developer Looking for Strategic Deployment Team To Help Complete AGI Roadmap; Check More Details, Where To Apply.

Tesla Hiring for Test Engineers for Autopilot Team in CA and AZ

I'm hiring Test Engineers for the Autopilot team in CA and AZ. We want a person who can design tests for L2+ ADAS systems, proficient in programming microcontrollers (Python, C/C++), and experience driving vehicles to their limit. @Tesla_AI @Tesla https://t.co/kr5OV8fyRR — Ben Costa (@BenCostaTesla) April 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)