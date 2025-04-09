OpenAI announced hiring for roles in developing AI (artificial intelligence) and AGI (artificial general intelligence). The company's executive posted on X announcing the job requirement, saying the individual needs to make OpenAI "understand what's missing on the AGI roadmap". Once selected, the applicant will join OpenAI's new Strategic Deployment team. The candidate can also meet the company at the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR). Meta Allegations: Ex-Facebook Employee Sarah Wynn-Williams To Testify Before Congress, Accuses Company Executives of Briefing China on AI, Undermining US National Security.

ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Hiring for AGI Development Role

We are hiring on my team at OpenAI! Please reach out if you’re interested. Let’s understand what’s missing on the AGI roadmap (and in making sure we achieve sweeping positive benefits for the world), and make it happen 🚀 https://t.co/fMtHYMln1I — Ananya Kumar (@ananyaku) April 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)