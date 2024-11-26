Adani Group shares saw a decline in early trade on November 26, following concerns over the group’s legal challenges and a potential downgrade from Fitch Ratings. Shares of NSE: Adani Ports opened at INR 1,172.05, reaching a high of INR 1,174.45 and a low of INR 1,143.45, with the last traded price (LTP) at INR 1,149.70, showing a decrease of 1.47 per cent. Meanwhile, NSE: Adani Enterprises opened at INR 2,265.60, peaked at INR 2,292.85, dropped to INR 2,177.70, and closed at INR 2,202.00, reflecting a fall of 2.46 per cent. Other Adani stocks, such as Adani Green Energy and Adani Power, also witnessed up to a 3 per cent dip following Fitch's decision to place several Adani group bonds on rating watch due to ongoing bribery charges against key executives, including Gautam Adani. Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Robbie Singh Says ‘11 Public Companies Not Subject to US Indictment’.

Adani Group Share Price Today

