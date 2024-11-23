Adani Group's Chief Financial Officer, Jugeshinder Robbie Singh, has responded to the ongoing controversy surrounding fraud allegations against the conglomerate. In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Singh emphasised that the allegations relate to a single contract involving Adani Green Energy, which accounts for roughly 10% of the company's overall business. Singh further clarified that none of Adani Group's 11 publicly listed companies or their subsidiaries are named as defendants in the case filed by the US Department of Justice, nor are they accused of any wrongdoing. He also noted that the group had disclosed potential risks related to the issue in its February 2024 offering circular, reinforcing that the allegations remain unproven at this stage. "There is a lot of news and reports that will try to pick unrelated items and create a headline. My humble request is that we will respond in fullness of time once we review in detail the matter as presented in the legal filing," Singh said. What Is Solar Energy Contract Bribery Case in Which Gautam Adani Has Been Indicted? What Are the Charges Against Adani Group Chairman?.

Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Robbie Singh Issues Statement

Hi All, You would have seen a lot of news in the last 2 days re @AdaniOnline matters. This specifically relates to one contract of #adanigreen which is roughly 10% of overall business of Adani Green(there is a lot more precise & comprehensive detail of this which we will… — Jugeshinder Robbie Singh (@jugeshinder) November 23, 2024

