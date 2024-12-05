Indus Towers share price (NSE:IndusTower) soared over 5% on December 5, reaching INR 364.05 in early trade on the NSE, marking its third consecutive session of gains. This rise followed Vodafone Plc’s announcement of selling its remaining 3% stake in the telecom infrastructure company for INR 2,802 crore via a block deal. The sale has boosted investor sentiment, pushing Indus Towers’ market capitalisation past INR 95,900 crore. Vodafone Plc stated it would use the proceeds to repay debt. Additionally, Vodafone Idea shares climbed 4.5% to INR 8.79 on the BSE, while rival Bharti Airtel rose 1% to INR 1,602.45. The equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty also edged up 0.2% in morning trade. The Indus Towers share price (NSE:IndusTower)momentum reflects optimism surrounding the deal and its positive impact on market dynamics. Adani Group Share Price Today, December 4: Check Share Prices of Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy on NSE and BSE.

Indus Towers Share Price Surges Over 5% After Vodafone Plc Exit

Indus Tower Share Price (Photo Credit: NSE)

