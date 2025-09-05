Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shares (NSE: M&M) rallied in morning trade on September 5, climbing nearly 8% to INR 3,552.70, up INR 71.20 or 2.05%, as auto stocks gained momentum following the GST Council’s major tax overhaul. The council’s decision to rationalize rates, making small cars and entry-level bikes more affordable, sparked investor optimism across the automobile sector. Analysts noted that M&M, with its strong presence in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, stands to gain from higher demand and improved market sentiment. The reforms are expected to boost sales and strengthen growth prospects for leading auto manufacturers like M&M. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, September 5, 2025: Zydus Lifesciences, Yasho Industries and Varun Beverages Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

M&M Share Price Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)