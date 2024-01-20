The Indian stock market has announced a change in its operating hours for the upcoming weekend. The market will be open for a full trading session from 9 am to 3:30 pm on Saturday, January 20. However, it will remain closed on Monday, January 22. This decision comes in anticipation of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is scheduled for Monday. In honour of this event, the Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on January 22. As a result, trading across equities, debt, and money markets will be suspended for the day. Stock Market Holiday Cancelled: January 20 to be Working Day for Traders, Know Market Timings and Other Details Here.

Special Trading Hours Announced for Indian Stock Market

The share market will remain closed on Monday, January 22; the market will remain open today (Saturday, 20th January): BSE pic.twitter.com/g3oLRwoi9O — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)