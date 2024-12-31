January 1, 2025, will mark the beginning of the New Year and the 25th year of the 21st century. With January 1 falling on a Wednesday, several offices are expected to remain open; however, banks across the country are likely to remain closed on account of New Year's Day. Having said that, people are also wanting to know if the stock market will remain open or closed on Wednesday, January 1. It must be noted that trading is most likely to take place on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the first day of the New Year. So far, neither BSE nor NSE has announced any holiday for the first day of New Year 2025. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

Will the Stock Market Remain Open on January 1, 2025?

