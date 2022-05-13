Indian crypto exchanges are following their global counterparts, and delisting the stablecoin Luna. At the moment Binance, CoinSwitch Kuber and CoinDCX, top exchanges in the country in terms of trading volumes, have delisted the beleaguered tokens from their platforms, after prices of the stablecoin fell to nearly zero over the past seven days.

Check Tweets:

