Indian crypto exchanges are following their global counterparts, and delisting the stablecoin Luna. At the moment Binance, CoinSwitch Kuber and CoinDCX, top exchanges in the country in terms of trading volumes, have delisted the beleaguered tokens from their platforms, after prices of the stablecoin fell to nearly zero over the past seven days.

Check Tweets:

The last few days have been tough for all of us. The meltdown of the #Terra ecosystem and LUNA have been rapid and devastating. After careful deliberation, we have decided to delist #LUNA from @CoinSwitchKuber . — Ashish Singhal (@ashish343) May 13, 2022

1. At #Binance we prioritize user protection. We made the decision to suspend LUNA and UST trading. Here's why. A thread 👇 — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 13, 2022

📢Delisting Notice: UST & LUNA 👉We have delisted UST & LUNA from CoinDCX App on May 13, 2022. 👉Kindly note that users can continue to trade the above assets using other trading pairs available on CoinDCX Pro & CoinDCX Web Platform. — CoinDCX Cares (@CoinDCX_Cares) May 13, 2022

