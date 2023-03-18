The CFA Institute which administers exams for investors looking to obtain the coveted CFA credential and provides educational research for investment industry professionals has made sweeping changes to the its three level financial analyst credentialing program after more than two years of surveying members. The CFA Institute also is adding practical skills courses such as coding for investment managers. CFA vs CFS: Which Certification is Helpful for Finance & Accounting Career?.

CFA Institute Makes Changes to Analyst Exam

The CFA Institute unveiled sweeping changes to its three-level financial analyst exam in the biggest reworking since the test was introduced in 1963 https://t.co/QJIUeBvrSg — Bloomberg (@business) March 18, 2023

