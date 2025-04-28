Mumbai, April 28: Realme GT 7 is confirmed to launch in India soon with a BGMI-specific game feature. The company said its upcoming Realme GT 7 will offer a 6-hour stable Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay performance at 120 fps. The smartphone will launch with a powerful flagship processor that will score higher on the AnTuTu benchmarks and offer high-quality gaming. Realme GT 7 is expected to have a larger battery and powerful camera setup.

Yesterday, on April 27, 2025, Realme shared a teaser image of its new GT 7 smartphone, hinting at its gaming capabilities. The Relame GT 7 5G is expected to launch in May 2025. So far, the company has been silent on its specifications, features and price range. However, the leaked details showed all the required details about the device. CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch Today in India With 50MP 2x Telephoto Camera; Check Leaked Price, Specifications and Features of New Smartphone by Nothing’s CMF.

Realme GT 7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Realme's GT 7 may launch with a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor that can achieve up to 2.9 million scores on the AnTuTu benchmarks. The smartphone is expected to offer smoother performance due to LPRDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Rumours have hinted that the device could support up to 16GB of RAM and internal storage up to 1TB.

The upcoming Realme GT 7 may come with a 7,200mAh battery, likely supported by a 100W fast-charging speed. Realme could include a bypass charging feature like its other gaming phones. When it comes to photography, the smartphone may boast a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX896 OIS-supported sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Reports hint that the device may also have a 50MP 3x telephoto camera. On the front, it may include a 16MP selfie shooter. iPhone 17 Launch Date: Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 17 Series Coming in September 2025 With Upgraded Specifications and Features, Check Expected Price, Leaked Details Here.

Realme GT 7 Price in India (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 price in India could range between INR 30,000 to INR 35,000. In China, the smartphone was launched at a starting price of CNY 2,599 (around INR 30,300). The GT 7 was launched in China in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants. The top variant of Realme GT 7 was introduced at CNY 3,799 (around INR 44,400)

