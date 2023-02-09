It looks like a series adaptation of Spider-Man: Noir is in development at Amazon. With the series being written by Oren Uziel and being produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the series will be set in 1930s New York City that featured a darker version of Spider-Man in the comics. However, it looks like the wallcrawler here won't be Peter Parker, but rather a new character. Silk - Spider Society Officially Ordered at Amazon; Phil Lord and Chris Miller to Produce More 'Spider-Man' TV Spinoffs.

Check Out the Reveal of Spider-Man: Noir:

A Spider-Man Noir live-action series is in the works at Amazon. The untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. The show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker.https://t.co/v5N4SqVUYP — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2023

