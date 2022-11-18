A series based on the Marvel comic book character Silk has officially been ordered at Amazon. Titled Silk: Spider Society, the series will be developed by Angela Kang. Alongside this, there are multiple other Spider-Man spinoffs in development as well for TV with Phil Lord and Chris Miller executive producing all of them. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: Toy Leaks Confirm the Appearance of Spider-Punk in Shameik Moore's Upcoming Animated Marvel Film!

Check Out the Tweet:

The ‘Silk’ series will be titled ‘SILK: SPIDER SOCIETY’ and will release on both MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video. Angela Kang will serve as showrunner. Phil Lord and Chris Miller will exec produce the series as well as more ‘Spider-Man’ TV spin-offs. pic.twitter.com/I4d8sSWWPo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 17, 2022

