According to media reports, the band All Time Low is being called out for their official merchandise as it featured a "hospital style" bracelet which many online users found distasteful. After the photo went viral online, many fans immediately slammed the four-person group. Back to Black: Marisa Abela’s First Look As Amy Winehouse for the Late Singer’s Biopic Leaves Netizens With Mixed Reactions (View Tweets).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

All Time Low is being called out by fans for selling plastic “hospital style” bracelets as merchandise. pic.twitter.com/QHifRVxZua — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 15, 2023

