Bad Bunny is reportedly dating Kendall Jenner and the rapper took potshots at her ex Devin Booker. Just weeks after he and Jenner fueled dating rumours, the Puerto Rican singer seemingly dissed NBA star Devin Booker on “Coco Chanel,” a collaborative joint from Eladio Carrión’s new album 3MEN2 KBRN. The theory centres around a line in the first verse, in which Bunny makes an apparent reference to the Phoenix Suns athlete. The Late Late Show With James Corden: Bad Bunny Sings Harry Styles ‘As It Was’ Song for Carpool Karaoke (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Bad Bunny’s alleged diss to Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker: “The Puerto Rico sun is hotter than Phoenix’s, she knows it” pic.twitter.com/7KkelwLsnS — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 17, 2023

