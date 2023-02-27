Sabrina Carpenter's performance of "Nonsense" is no longer available to stream on YouTube. Being deleted by BBC Radio One, the video was deemed inappropriate as the singer's ad-libbed outro contained a crude joke which made fun of BBC's name. BTS’ J-Hope Initiates Military Enlistment Process, BigHit Reveals Rapper Applied for Termination of Postponement in New Statement (View Post).

Check Out the Outro That Caused the Video to be Deleted:

BBC Radio 1 has deleted Sabrina Carpenter’s Live Lounge performance of “Nonsense” on YouTube after her ad-libbed outro was deemed inappropriate: “How quickly can you take your clothes off, pop quiz // I’m American I am not British // so BBC it stands for something different //… https://t.co/J4tuH4sBD0pic.twitter.com/UW61rlZhTB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 26, 2023

