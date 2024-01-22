Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, aka Nirahua, and actress Amrapali Dubey met Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Ji in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The Bhojpuri star and the actress met the spiritual leader in Ayodhya on January 22 and took his blessings ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple. The video features Dinesh Lal delightfully hugging Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Ji and interacting with him. Later, both the actors pose for a picture with Guruji. Anupam Kher Shares Photo With Rajinikanth Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (View Pic).

Dinesh Lal Yadav & Actress Amrapali Met Jagadguru Rambhadracharya:

