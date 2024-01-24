Vicky Jain was evicted from Bigg Boss 17 last night. He spent 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house and got eliminated in mid-week and final eviction before the grand finale of the season. Now, as per viral video, we see Ankita Lokhande crying inconsolably when her husband was making exit from BB17. The Pavitra Rishta actress could be seen hugging her man tightly while sobbing. Vicky urged other inmates to take care of Ankita in his absence. Bigg Boss 17: Finalist Abhishek Kumar Screams in Joy After Seeing His Journey From 'Villain' to 'Hero' On the Show – WATCH.

Ankita Lokhande Sobs Post Hubby's Elimination From BB17:

#VickyJain Came to the show as Ankita's husband leaving the show as Vicky Bhaiya 🔥 You've been talked about by everyone from day one. You've earned respect n the title mastermind Ur #VickyKeWarriors are super proud of you #VickyBhaiya WELL PLAYED VICKY BHAIYA pic.twitter.com/zuSkGZnqdU — 𝓡𝓪𝓲𝓶𝓪𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮 (@RaimaShah6) January 23, 2024

