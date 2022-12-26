BLACKPINK’s Lisa is getting a lot of love and appreciation for her cover image in the February 2023 issue of ELLE Japan, a popular Japanese fashion magazine. Lisa, the singer and dancer from the girl band, is considered one of the top fashion icons in K-Pop and everyone is loving the eye-catching cover photo of Lisa in white in the fashion magazine. You can view these images here. BLACKPINK at SEXY SANTA! Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose Pose in Strapless Mini Red Dress To Wish Fans ‘Merry Christmas’.

BLACKPINK Lisa's Cover Photo

BLACKPINK's Lisa looks stunning for Elle Japan. pic.twitter.com/9eS5hwkAa2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 26, 2022

ELLE Japan's Cover Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Japan / エル・ジャパン (@ellejapan)

