Actress Sara Ali Khan remembers the old days as her film Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar clocks two years of release. On this occasion, Sara shared some fun BTS moments from the film sets. She was seen having a great time with Dhanush, Akshay, and the film’s team while being immersed in her joyful activities. like playing cricket on the sets, dancing, and much more. Check them out below! Sara Ali Khan Shares 'Sunday Thoughts' via Her Book; No Battle of Life Lies Outside.

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

